Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends, Report Analysis, And Forecast, 2032

Plastics Market Size

Plastics Market Share

Key companies covered in plastics market report are INEOS, SABIC, Ducor Petrochemicals, Braskem, BASF SE, Repsol, Borouge, Borealis AG, MOL Group and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global plastics market size was valued at USD 524.48 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 533.59 billion in 2025 to USD 754.23 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.Plastics are polymers that are versatile, easy to produce, moldable, waterproof in nature, low cost, and lightweight, used to produce different products such as spacecraft and others. The plastics produced using renewable biomass sources, including vegetable oil, sawdust, food waste, and corn starch, are known as bioplastics. The increasing demand for high-performance plastic packaging solutions integrated with growing technological advancement to protect products is boosting the plastics market growth.Fortune Business InsightsTM mentioned this in a report titled“Plastics Market Size, Share, and Industry Report, 2025-2032.”Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2025: $ 533.59 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 754.23 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.1% (2025-2032)♦ Base Year: 2024♦ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 230♦ Segments Covered: By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene, and Others), By End-use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Textile, and Others).Segments-Rising Adoption of Packaging Products to Boost Segment's GrowthBy type, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyamide, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polycarbonate, polyurethane, polystyrene, and others. Polyethylene and polypropylene are estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period attributed to their rising demand from packaging and automotive.Increasing Food and Beverage Industry to Propel Segment's GrowthBased on end-use industry, the market is classified into automotive & transportation, packaging, consumer goods/lifestyle, infrastructure & construction, healthcare & pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, textile, and others. The packaging segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing use in producing construction products including floor covering, windows, fittings, and pipes.Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.Report Coverage-The report offers:.Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market..Comprehensive insights into regional developments..List of major industry players..Key strategies adopted by the market players..The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:List of Key Players Present in the Report:.LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands).ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.).China National Petroleum Corporation (China).INEOS (U.K.).Formosa Plastic Group (Taiwan).Total S.A. (France).Braskem (Brazil).BASF SE (Germany).Repsol (Spain).Borouge (UAE)Growth DriversSurge in Packaging Demand: The rise of e-commerce and food delivery services has propelled the use of plastic packaging, especially flexible and lightweight materials.Automotive Lightweighting: OEMs are increasingly replacing metal with plastic composites to improve fuel efficiency.Healthcare Expansion: Medical-grade plastics are witnessing demand in diagnostics, drug delivery devices, and personal protective equipment (PPE).Market TrendsShift Toward Sustainable Plastics: Bioplastics and recyclable plastic materials are gaining traction amid stricter environmental regulations and growing public concern over plastic waste.Advanced Recycling Technologies: Chemical recycling and pyrolysis processes are emerging as key innovations to tackle plastic pollution.Smart Plastics in Electronics: Conductive and high-heat-resistant polymers are enabling innovations in smart devices and electric vehicle components.Regional Insights-High Availability of Raw Materials to Propel Market in Asia PacificAsia Pacific will hold the largest plastics market share during the forecast period, accounting for USD 316.10 billion in 2022. China will lead the region due to high availability of raw materials at low rates. Strong construction and packaging industry growth will propel market growth in Asia Pacific.North America is estimated to have substantial growth in the market due to increasing demand from the automobile industry in the region during the forecast period.Get a Quote:Recent Major Developments in the MarketNovember 2023 – Lyondell Basell announced plans to set up an advanced recycling plant in Germany. The plant is expected to recycle 50,000 tons of plastic per year. The construction will be completed by 2050 and will maximize the company's revenue in the plastic segment in the upcoming years.Future OutlookAs innovation drives material science and sustainability becomes central to policymaking, the plastic industry is at a critical transformation point. Companies that invest in circular economy models, advanced recycling, and bio-based materials are likely to stay ahead in this competitive and regulation-intensive market.Related Reports-Polyethylene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, 2032Polyurethane Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2032About Us:Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions.

Ashwin Arora

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

+1 833-909-2966

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.