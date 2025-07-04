Frontline Update: 148 Clashes In Past Day, Nearly Third In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was shared in a Facebook update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detailing the situation as of 08:00 on Friday, July 4.

Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 67 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements. In total, the enemy used two missiles and 109 guided aerial bombs.

Over the course of the day, Russian troops carried out 6,527 attacks, including 119 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,786 kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian forces responded with airstrikes across multiple regions. In the Chernihiv region, strikes targeted Mykhalchyna Sloboda, while in the Sumy region, Novomutyn came under fire. Several locations in the Kharkiv region were hit, including Vovchanski Khutory, Odnorobivka, Vodiane, Odradne, Okhrimivka, and Vilkhuvatka. In the Donetsk region, airstrikes were carried out in Poltavka, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, and Novopavlivka. Filiya and Dachne were targeted in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and Mykolaivka was struck in the Kherson region.

Additionally, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck two Russian command posts, four artillery systems, and 18 locations where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks. The enemy conducted 11 airstrikes, dropped 21 guided bombs, and fired 333 artillery rounds, including two from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 10 combat engagement were reported in the areas of Vovchansk and Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled four Russian assaults, including attacks near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

In the Siversk sector, Russian troops launched attacks near Vyimka, Serebrianka, and Fedorivka, resulting in a total of four combat engagements over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a Russian assault toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces launched seven attacks targeting the areas of Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and advancing toward Pleshchiivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 54 enemy attacks across a wide front, including the areas of Myrne, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Razine, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, and Dachne, as well as in the directions of Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Novopidhorodne, and Sofiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces held back 13 Russian assaults in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Vilne Pole, Myrne, and Piddubne, and towars Andriivka–Klevtsove populated area.

In the Huliapole sector, Russian troops attempted a single advance near Novozlatopil, which was repelled.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched on attack on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian defensive fortifications.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total estimated combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to July 4, 2025, amount to approximately 1,024,210 personnel.