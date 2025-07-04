Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Facilities Attacked In Moscow And Rostov Regions, Including Optomechanical Plant CCD

2025-07-04 05:08:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Kovalenko confirmed that the Azov Optomechanical Plant was struck. The facility is known for producing critical components for the Russian military, including sights, rangefinders, thermal imagers, and fire control systems for tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft. It is considered a key site for assembling the“eyes” of Russian armored vehicles.

Read also: Ukrainian General Staff confirms strike on Energia plant in Russia

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a strike was confirmed on the Energia plant in Yelets, located in Russia's Lipetsk region. The facility is known for producing batteries essential to missile guidance and correction systems.

