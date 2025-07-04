403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Authorities Warn Of Immediate Life Threat Due To California Fires
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 4 (KUNA) -- Fire behavior is expected to be extreme, characterized by rapid uphill runs and wind-driven head fire spread, warned the US Fire Administration late Thursday.
The presence of dry, cured annual grasses will support high rates of spread with intense flame lengths, while alignment of slope and wind will further exacerbate fire behavior, creating challenging suppression conditions, the administration said in a press release.
"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access," it added.
Issuing evacuation warnings, the administration said, "Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now." (end)
asj
The presence of dry, cured annual grasses will support high rates of spread with intense flame lengths, while alignment of slope and wind will further exacerbate fire behavior, creating challenging suppression conditions, the administration said in a press release.
"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access," it added.
Issuing evacuation warnings, the administration said, "Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now." (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment