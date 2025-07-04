Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Authorities Warn Of Immediate Life Threat Due To California Fires


2025-07-04 05:07:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 4 (KUNA) -- Fire behavior is expected to be extreme, characterized by rapid uphill runs and wind-driven head fire spread, warned the US Fire Administration late Thursday.
The presence of dry, cured annual grasses will support high rates of spread with intense flame lengths, while alignment of slope and wind will further exacerbate fire behavior, creating challenging suppression conditions, the administration said in a press release.
"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access," it added.
Issuing evacuation warnings, the administration said, "Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now." (end)
