Dy Army Chief Rahul Singh's BIG Claim On Pakistan Using Chinese Weapons: 'Like A Live Lab'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance) Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said on Friday that“81% of the military hardware with Pakistan is Chinese” and that China was providing all possible support to Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at the event 'New Age Military Technologies' organised by FICCI on Friday, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said it was“like a live lab” for China as it is“able to test its weapons against other weapons."

While acknowledging the Pakistan-China alliance , the Deputy Chief pointed out that India has "two adversaries on one border...actually three" where Pakistan was on the front and China was providing all possible support.

Few lesson after Op Sindoor

He also“flagged” a few lessons India learnt during Operation Sindoor.

“Air Defence and how it panned out during the entire operation was important... This time, our population centres were not quite addressed, but next time, we need to be prepared for that... ,” Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said.

"In the last five years, 81% of the military hardware with Pakistan is Chinese..."China can test its weapons against other weapons, so it's like a live lab available to them," he said.

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh further emphasised that Turkey also played an important role in providing the type of support it did.

"They gave Bayraktar and numerous other drones... When DGMO-level talk were on, Pakistan had the live updates of our important vectors, from China... We need a robust air defence system...," Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said.

He further emphasised the strategic messaging and integration of technology and human intelligence in target selection and planning.

He went on to say,“... There are a few lessons from Operation Sindoor. The strategic messaging by leadership was unambiguous... There is no scope of absorbing the pain the way we did a few years ago...”

"The planning and selection of targets was based on a lot of data that was collected using technology and human intelligence. So, a total of 21 targets were identified, out of which nine targets we thought would be prudent to engage... It was only the final day or the final hour that the decision was taken that these nine targets would be engaged," he said.

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh also lauded the Indian Armed Forces for carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

He, however, noted that“war is easy to initiate, but it's very difficult to control.”

“So I would say that was a very masterly stroke that was played to stop the war at an appropriate time,” he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, targetting at least nine terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It was acrried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed 26 people.

(With inputs from ANI)