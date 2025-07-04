Varun Dhawan Shares A Glimpse From 'Border 2' Shoot After A Ban On Diljit Dosanjh Revoked Temporarily
On Friday, the 'Dilwale' actor posted behind-the-scenes photos, giving a sneak peek into the ongoing shoot of the much-anticipated film. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Dhawan shared two photos without revealing any faces. One of the images featured Ahan Shetty, though his look was kept under wraps. Suniel Shetty's son was seen dressed in uniform, with mud covering his arms and clothes. In another shot, an actor is seen posing with a fistful of mud in his hand. Varun simply captioned the image,“#Border 2.”
Varun Dhawan's post comes soon after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) temporarily lifted its non-cooperation order against Diljit Dosanjh. While the restriction remains in place for other projects, Diljit has been granted permission to work specifically on“Border 2.” BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, revealed that the ban on the singer-actor has been temporarily lifted after producer Bhushan Kumar personally appealed to the federation to allow Diljit Dosanjh to continue shooting for the war drama.
A few days ago, Dosanjh put an end to rumors about his replacement in“Border 2” by posting a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. In the clip, the 'Udta Punjab' actor was seen dressed in uniform as he stepped out of his vanity van and headed to the set, preparing for a dance sequence.
The Punjabi actor captioned the post“BORDER 2,” confirming that he's very much part of the film.
Rumors about Diljit Dosanjh being replaced in J.P. Dutta's war drama began following the controversy surrounding his appearance alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3." The Punjabi comedy film was released internationally on June 27 but did not have a theatrical release in India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment