Phil Simmons Leaves Sri Lanka Tour For Scheduled Medical Visit In London: Report
Simmons was in Colombo with the team for the ongoing white-ball series against Bangladesh. He will miss his side's second ODI on Saturday but is expected to be available for the final match of the series on July 8.
Contrary to speculation that BCB president Aminul Islam had summoned Simmons for a performance review, his trip is solely for a pre-arranged doctor's appointment in the UK, Cricbuzz reported.
After the conclusion of the ODI series, both sides will take on a three-match T20I series from July 10 to 16.
Bangladesh, who are on an all-format tour of Sri Lanka, lost the Test series 0-1 and are currently 0-1 down in the ODI series after losing the opening game by 77 runs.
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed described the team's collapse in the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka as“unexpected" after spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis combined for seven wickets in the match.
Chasing a modest target of 245 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, Bangladesh seemed well in control at 100 for 1 in the 17th over. However, a dramatic and historic meltdown followed, as they crashed to 107 for 8 - losing seven wickets for just five runs, marking the worst such collapse in men's ODI history.
The previous record for such a collapse was held by the USA, who lost seven wickets for eight runs against Nepal in 2020, falling from 23 for 1 to 31 for 8 before being bowled out for 35.
“Unfortunately, we had a great start, but after that... tough loss for us. Seven wickets in five runs - it was unexpected. We tried, but it didn't happen. Yeah, it wasn't a great feeling,” Taskin said after the match.
"Premadasa is a bit tricky, but today, from that (Wanindu) Hasaranga over when (Najmul Hossain) Shanto got run out followed by (Tanzid Hasan) Tamim's dismissal, we collapsed badly. Those two wickets in one over were the turning point. The way we started today, I was expecting we would win with 5-6 overs in hand, but unfortunately, that collapse was a big loss. It hurts because I am also a player. Bowling and batting combined, we are a team."
