The Notary Guy Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award

In a testament to trust, quality, and consistent performance, The Notary Guy has been named the recipient of the 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Best Notary Services in Peel Region. The honour distinguishes The Notary Guy as a community-first provider dedicated to making notarial and commissioner services more convenient, transparent, and client-friendly than ever before.

From walk-in offices in Mississauga and Brampton to same-day mobile visits and secure online commissioning options, The Notary Guy has revolutionized what was once a complicated process, making notarization quick, affordable, and stress-free.

“We started with a simple mission: make notarization affordable and easier for everyone,” said Furaz Alvi, founder and lead Notary Public.“This award is not just about us, but about every client who trusted us in a moment that mattered.”

With over 1000+ five-star combined reviews, The Notary Guy has become the go-to service provider for a wide range of documents: affidavits, declarations, certified true copies, power of attorneys, wills, real estate closings, travel consent letters, and more. The company's growth across the GTA including Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, Scarborough, Etobicoke and beyond has been driven by word of mouth and an unmatched dedication to service quality.

The Consumer Choice Award is the only seal of business excellence determined by independent market research. Winning this award signifies that The Notary Guy not only leads in service but also in customer trust and public confidence.

About The Notary Guy

The Notary Guy is a top-rated provider of notary public and commissioner services in the Greater Toronto Area. With a blend of digital convenience and real-world accessibility, they are trusted by individuals, families, and businesses alike. Services are available 7 days a week through in-person, mobile, and online platforms.