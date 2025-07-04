Waterscape Colab With JPRE By Moriyuki Ochiai Architects Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

Waterscape Colab with Jpre

Moriyuki Ochiai Architects' Innovative Office Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Moriyuki Ochiai Architects as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for their exceptional work titled "Waterscape Colab with JPRE". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Interior Design Awards within the interior design industry, celebrating innovative and outstanding designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality.The award-winning "Waterscape Colab with JPRE" office design showcases Moriyuki Ochiai Architects' deep understanding of the evolving needs and trends within the interior design industry. By seamlessly integrating traditional Japanese craftsmanship techniques with modern materials and aesthetics, this design exemplifies the firm's commitment to creating spaces that inspire collaboration, productivity, and well-being. The recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards underscores the relevance and impact of such innovative designs on the industry and its stakeholders.Moriyuki Ochiai Architects' "Waterscape Colab with JPRE" stands out for its ingenious use of a single aluminum sheet, spread across the entire ceiling, to create a dynamic and fluid environment. The undulating waves of the metallic surface reflect light and evoke the vitality of sunlight shimmering on paddy fields, creating a unique atmosphere that adapts to the various functions and requirements of the shared office space. This innovative approach to material selection and spatial design sets "Waterscape Colab with JPRE" apart, showcasing the firm's creativity and expertise.The Silver A' Design Award for "Waterscape Colab with JPRE" serves as a testament to Moriyuki Ochiai Architects' dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire the firm to continue exploring innovative concepts and materials in their future projects, further contributing to the advancement of the interior design industry. By setting new standards for office design, Moriyuki Ochiai Architects aims to create spaces that not only meet functional requirements but also foster creativity, collaboration, and well-being.Waterscape Colab with JPRE was designed by Moriyuki Ochiai Architects, with Moriyuki Ochiai and Jun Ueda leading the design team. The project was a collaboration with Harumaki Project for creative direction, Aslego and Seieidensetsu for construction, Coat for special paint, and Hiro and associe for furniture. The stunning photographs capturing the essence of the design were taken by Daisuke Shima.About Moriyuki Ochiai ArchitectsMoriyuki Ochiai Architects is a renowned Japanese design firm active in architectural, interior, furniture, landscape, and industrial design. Drawing inspiration from the vivacious beauty of nature and life, as well as the delicate sensitivity found in Japanese temples and gardens, Moriyuki Ochiai Architects creates works that fulfill people's dreams and become the energy for their lives. The firm has received numerous prestigious awards.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective categories. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this prestigious recognition. Silver A' Design Award winning works showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity, making them highly respected within the design community.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across various industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. By providing a global platform to showcase pioneering designs and honor creative minds, the A' Design Award drives inspiration and advancement in the design world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

