Finsei Ltd Partners With Finhub.Cloud To Accelerate Next-Generation Payment Solutions Across The UK And Europe
FinSei delivers compliant, technology-driven financial services for businesses and consumers. Its suite includes e-wallets, card issuing, international transfers, and alternative payments, with a focus on underserved markets and cross-border transactions. FinSei's commitment to innovation ensures it meets rising regulatory and customer demands.
About cloud
FinHub provides modular, cloud-native infrastructure that enables banks and fintechs to build and scale digital services. The company's global 360 banking platform is applicable in four modes covering every angle of the financial industry – Technology & Baas, Inter – Banking License & Baas, Embedded Finance, Business Banking.
The Strategic Partnership
By adopting FinHub's platform, FinSei will:
-
Boost transaction speed
Strengthen resilience and security
Accelerate product rollouts, especially in cross-border payments
Respond swiftly to regulatory requirements (e.g., PSD2, FCA)
For FinHub, this partnership extends its reach in the UK and Europe, supporting high-growth, compliance-focused fintechs like FinSei.
Executive Quotes
''This partnership marks a major step in elevating our business offering worldwide. In an industry where banking and payments are often unnecessarily complex, our mission has always been to deliver a clear, easy-to-use solution paired with top-tier service. With Finhub's technology, we're adding a powerful new layer to our infrastructure - faster, more cost-efficient, and built to scale. This strategic move reinforces FINSEI's commitment to reliability, performance, and delivering real value to our clients.''
- Helmut Gerhard, Chief Business Development Officer, FinSei Ltd
"This collaboration with FINSEI reflects our shared vision of driving the next generation of digital payments. At Finhub, we've built an infrastructure that empowers fintechs to innovate and address new opportunities without compromising security, scalability, and compliant growth across borders. We're excited to support FINSEI as they expand their footprint across the UK and Europe."
- Ilian Mihaylov, Chief Architect, FinHub
Together, FinSei and FinHub aim to set new standards for digital payment solutions across borders.
