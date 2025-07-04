Ukrainian Migrants Are Valuable Part Of Polish Society, Says Diplomat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Piotr Lukasiewicz, Chargé d'Affaires of Poland in Ukraine.

"Between 2008 and 2019, about 13% of Poland's GDP was generated by Ukrainians living there, that is, before the full-scale invasion, as members of our communities, businesspeople, people working there, and so on. This is the real economic impact of the Ukrainian minority in Poland. Since the full-scale invasion in 2022, GDP growth of 2.7% has basically been due to Ukrainian refugees. 80% of them have normal jobs and pay taxes. So these are significant economic data that confirm the thesis that Ukrainians are part of our society, a very valuable and very important part, and they should be treated accordingly," said the head of the embassy.

When asked whether changes in social support for displaced persons , especially the most vulnerable categories, should be expected, Lukasiewicz expressed confidence that no“dramatic changes” would take place.

"They are still treated as refugees in need of support, especially, as you said, the most vulnerable, and they are still allowed to use the social services offered to Polish citizens. So I am confident that there are no dramatic changes on the horizon, except for some minor adjustments, which are quite normal in the social policy of any EU country," the head of the embassy added.

As reported by Ukrinform, EU Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner assured that all decisions on the status of temporary protection and the conditions of stay of Ukrainians in EU countries, as well as their return home after the achievement of lasting peace, will be agreed with the Ukrainian authorities.