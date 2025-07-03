The Pros And Cons For Putin Of A Big Push At Ukraine's Sumy Front

MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump, when asked about reports that Russia is gearing up for a large-scale offensive in Ukraine's Sumy Region, told the media earlier in the week:“We'll see what happens. I'm watching it very closely.”

This follows the Wall Street Journal 's report alleging that Russia has assembled 50,000 troops in preparation for that. A Russian security source denied such plans in comments to TASS , however, and instead described the aforesaid claims as part of a GUR disinfo campaign to fearmonger about Russia.

TASS's source, while also claiming that Ukraine also does indeed have quite a few border fortifications there unlike what the WSJ wrote, also put forth the hypothesis that GUR wants to discredit the Defense Ministry in general and Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky in particular.

Whatever the truth may be, what's known for sure is that the Sumy region falls within the“buffer zone” that Putin spoke about carving out in late May, the strategy of which was analyzed here at the time.