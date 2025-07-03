Thai King Sworn In New Ministers After Cabinet Reshuffle

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Jul 4 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, swore in a new cabinet yesterday, following a royal endorsement of the ministerial lineup, earlier this week.

Deputy Prime Minister, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, in his capacity as acting prime minister, led 14 newly appointed and reassigned ministers, in taking the oath of allegiance before the king, a formality required before assuming their roles.

Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who has been suspended from performing prime ministerial duties by a constitutional court, pending an ethics investigation, attended the ceremony after she was previously appointed to double as culture minister.

A group of 36 senators, last month, petitioned the court, seeking Paetongtarn's dismissal from office, accusing her of serious ethical violations, linked to a leaked telephone conversation over border issues with Cambodia.

Suriya chaired a special cabinet meeting at the government house later in the day, to delegate tasks and responsibilities to deputy prime ministers and other ministers.– NNN-TNA