Thai King Sworn In New Ministers After Cabinet Reshuffle
Deputy Prime Minister, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, in his capacity as acting prime minister, led 14 newly appointed and reassigned ministers, in taking the oath of allegiance before the king, a formality required before assuming their roles.
Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who has been suspended from performing prime ministerial duties by a constitutional court, pending an ethics investigation, attended the ceremony after she was previously appointed to double as culture minister.
A group of 36 senators, last month, petitioned the court, seeking Paetongtarn's dismissal from office, accusing her of serious ethical violations, linked to a leaked telephone conversation over border issues with Cambodia.
Suriya chaired a special cabinet meeting at the government house later in the day, to delegate tasks and responsibilities to deputy prime ministers and other ministers.– NNN-TNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment