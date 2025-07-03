Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Becomes First Country To Formally Recognise Taliban Government

Russia Becomes First Country To Formally Recognise Taliban Government


2025-07-03 08:06:01
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Jul 4 (NNN-BNA) – Russia has officially recognised the Afghan interim government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan said in a statement late yesterday.

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, also quoted Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, as saying that, Russia has officially recognised the Taliban government in Afghanistan.– NNN-BNA

MENAFN03072025000200011047ID1109759037

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search