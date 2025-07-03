Russia Becomes First Country To Formally Recognise Taliban Government

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, also quoted Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, as saying that, Russia has officially recognised the Taliban government in Afghanistan.– NNN-BNA

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.