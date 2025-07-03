Dr. Omar Massoud Scholarship For Future Doctors Now Accepting Applications From Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Omar MassoudA New Opportunity Supporting Aspiring Physicians Focused on Academic Excellence and Community Impact

Cleveland, OH - The Dr. Omar Massoud Scholarship for Future Doctors has officially opened its 2026 application cycle, inviting undergraduate students across the United States who are committed to careers in medicine to apply. This competitive scholarship, initiated by Dr. Omar Massoud-a renowned physician-scientist and academic leader-is designed to support and inspire students on the path to becoming future medical professionals.

Administered through the official website , the scholarship offers an award to one outstanding undergraduate student who demonstrates both academic distinction and a strong commitment to patient-centered care. The application deadline is April 15, 2026 , and the recipient will be announced on May 15, 2026 .

To be eligible, applicants must be currently enrolled in an accredited undergraduate program and pursuing a pre-medical or related academic track such as biology, health sciences, or any field aligned with the goal of becoming a physician. Dr. Omar Massoud emphasizes that candidates should exhibit not only scholastic achievement but also a clear vision for how they intend to contribute to the improvement of healthcare outcomes-locally or globally.

As part of the application, students must submit a thoughtful, original essay (800–1,000 words) responding to the following prompt:

“Describe how your personal experiences have influenced your decision to pursue a career in medicine. How do you envision using your medical education to improve healthcare outcomes in your community or globally?”

Submissions must be in English and formatted as either a PDF or Word document. Only one essay per applicant will be considered, and originality is paramount-plagiarized entries will be disqualified.

Dr. Omar Massoud previously served as Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Clinical Liver Research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) from 2009 to 2020. With foundational training from Al-Azhar University in Cairo and advanced specialization at Case Western Reserve University, the Mayo Clinic, and the Medical College of Wisconsin, Dr. Omar Massoud brings decades of academic, clinical, and research experience to this initiative and remains deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of physicians.

This scholarship reflects Dr. Omar Massoud 's enduring dedication to the medical profession and his belief in the transformative power of education. By supporting future doctors early in their journey, Dr. Omar Massoud aims to create a ripple effect that strengthens healthcare systems and serves diverse populations.

Though headquartered in Cleveland, OH, the scholarship is open to eligible undergraduate students across all U.S. states and is not restricted by geographic location. The award is merit-based, and the selection committee will focus on students whose passion for medicine is grounded in service, leadership, and a desire to make a meaningful difference through healthcare.

