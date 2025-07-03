Rain & Lucky Academy Of Dance Receives 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Dance Studio In The City Of Darebin, VIC

MENAFN - GetNews)Rain & Lucky Academy of Dance has been honored with the prestigious. This recognition highlights the studio's exceptional dedication to providing outstanding dance education, fostering creativity, and creating a welcoming community for dancers of all ages and skill levels.







This year also marks a major milestone for Rain & Lucky Academy of Dance as they proudly celebrate 10 years in business. Since opening their doors a decade ago, the studio has grown into a premier destination for high-quality dance instruction in Preston and the greater Darebin area.

The studio offers a diverse range of classes, including ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary, hip-hop, acrobatics, and musical theatre - all taught by experienced and passionate

instructors committed to nurturing each student's love for dance. Their vibrant and supportive atmosphere empowers students to develop their skills, confidence, and artistic expression in a fun and inclusive environment.

The academy's state-of-the-art facilities, personalized approach, and emphasis on both technical proficiency and personal growth have earned praise from students and families alike. "The teachers at Rain & Lucky are incredible! They truly care about each dancer and create such a positive and encouraging space," said one parent. "My child has grown not only as a dancer but also as a person." Parents and students have shared glowing reviews: "Great dance school. Very welcoming. Daughter loves coming to her class," and "Brilliant team, very professional and dedicated. We had an excellent experience enjoying every class there. Wonderful culture."

Beyond its regular classes, Rain & Lucky Academy of Dance is also known for its dynamic performances, community involvement, and commitment to excellence. Whether preparing students for performances, examinations, or simply helping them find joy in movement, the studio has become a beloved institution within the Darebin community.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award, the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally, these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

For more information on Rain & Lucky Academy of Dance Preston please visit and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia -