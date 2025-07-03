New School Brings Lutheran Theology To Laypeople With Cinematic Clarity

WACONIA, MINN. - A new theological institute is making it easier for laypeople to engage deeply with the teachings of the Lutheran Church. The Lutheran Institute of Theology (LIT), founded by Rev. Bryan Stecker and based in Waconia, Minnesota, now offers professionally produced, self-paced courses in Lutheran theology. These courses are designed not for seminarians, but for everyday Christians.

“Our mission is to make high-quality theological education accessible to the whole Church,” said Stecker, a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS) pastor with a background in business and media.“We're not trying to replace the seminary. We're equipping the pew.”

While many theological resources target academic audiences or follow cultural trends, LIT takes a different path. The school combines doctrinal depth, confessional Lutheran teaching, and modern media production to help students study the faith in clarity and beauty. Each course includes video lectures, downloadable study materials, and discussion guides that work for individuals, families, or church groups.

LIT currently offers five foundational courses, with more under development. The curriculum is organized around five key themes:



Scripture and Interpretation

Theology in Story and Culture

Church History and Lutheran Heritage

Christian Life and Vocation Doctrines of the Faith

Courses are taught by trusted Lutheran voices from LCMS seminaries, Concordia universities, and respected pastors. These include well-known teachers like Rev. Bryan Wolfmueller.“We've built LIT around trust,” said Stecker.“Pastors and church leaders can recognize that this is serious, faithful theology for the whole Church.”

LIT is not a seminary and should not be confused with the Institute of Lutheran Theology (ILT), which trains pastors and confers degrees. LIT does not offer degrees or ordination tracks. Its purpose is to equip laypeople with structured, high-quality teaching that reflects the Lutheran Confessions and the authority of Scripture.

The long-term goal is to expand LIT's content offerings. Plans include apologetics resources, roundtable discussions, and visual walk-throughs of confessional documents such as the Augsburg Confession.“We want to raise the bar for Lutheran education and become a theological resource for the Church at large,” Stecker explained.

Pastors across the Synod have already begun using LIT's content in their congregations. Stecker's podcast, On The Line, has helped lay the groundwork for LIT's launch and continues to support its mission.

To learn more or explore available courses, visit .

