Saudi Crown Prince, German Chancellor Discuss Mideast Security


2025-07-03 07:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 3 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz the latest efforts to enhance security and stability in the Middle East region.
During a phone conversation, initiated by Chancellor Merz on Thursday, they also discussed the bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, according to the Saudi Press Agency. (end)
