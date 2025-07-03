US Oks Chip Design Software For China After A Key Minerals Deal

MENAFN - Asia Times) The United States lifted restrictions on exporting its chip-making software to China after the latter agreed to export more key minerals to America.

Synopsis, Cadence and Siemens, which collectively account for more than 90% of the electronic design automation (EDA) software market share in China, have been notified by the US Commerce Department to allow users in China to use their products, according to a Bloomberg report.

Shares of China's Empyrean Technology, a key chip-making software supplier for Huawei Technologies, declined 3% to 115.68 yuan ($16.14) on Thursday. Empyrean has a market share of less than 10% in China.

The trade policy development followed the signing of a trade agreement between Washington and Beijing on June 25, which came after meetings between US and Chinese officials in London on June 8 and 9.

“China will approve the export application of controlled items that meet the conditions in accordance with the law. The US will cancel a series of restrictive measures taken against China accordingly,” the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on June 27.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that he hopes the flow of Chinese mineral and magnet exports will increase.

“We are hoping they will flow at a faster rate,” Bessent said during an interview with Fox News.“Rare earth magnets are flowing. They are not flowing as they did before April 4, but we are confident that the Chinese will live up to their side of the deal.”