Morocco, Guatemala's Foreign Ministers (Fms) Hail Outstanding Bilateral Ties Marked By 'Very Positive' Dynamic

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala, Mr. Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado hailed the outstanding Morocco–Guatemala relations, which are marked by a very positive dynamic, on Thursday in Rabat.

At the end of their meeting, the two ministers highlighted the excellent ties of friendship and solidarity uniting the two nations and agreed on the need to continue these exchanges and to take stock of bilateral relations to bolster them.

They also underscored that international law is fundamentally based on respect for territorial integrity, state sovereignty, and the fulfillment of obligations under treaties and other sources of international law.

Furthermore, the two ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues, particularly the situation in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

They also expressed their shared willingness to continue strengthening the bilateral legal framework to address areas of common interest for cooperation.

To this end, Ministers Mr. Bourita and Alvarado welcomed the signing of the Morocco–Guatemala Cooperation Roadmap for 2025–2027, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding in academic and diplomatic cooperation between the Moroccan Institute for Training, Research, and Diplomatic Studies and the Diplomatic Academy of Guatemala.

They also emphasized that multilateral cooperation remains essential to intensify efforts in areas of shared interest such as trade, food security, sustainable development-including access to energy, water and food, fuels and fertilizers-as well as climate change mitigation and adaptation, education, health, pandemic prevention and response, and the fight against terrorism and transnational crime, which are sources of insecurity and corruption.

The ministers also discussed the importance of implementing the SDGs in an integrated and holistic manner, particularly with the goal of eradicating poverty and combating climate change, while promoting sustainable land use and water management.

Concerning migration, which both countries face, Morocco and Guatemala commended the efforts made in this area, particularly within the framework of the Marrakech Pact, the Rabat Process, and the Los Angeles Declaration, reiterating their shared commitment to dynamic mobility that enables a safe, smooth, and orderly movement of people.

On the economic front, both countries highlighted the importance of launching projects aimed at decarbonizing the economy, which offers great potential for investors, especially in the field of renewable energy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.