Strict Timings, Tight Security For Kashmir's Biggest Muharram Procession Today

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar : Thousands of Shia Muslim mourners on Friday are set to take out the 8th Muharram procession through the traditional Guru Bazar to Dalgate route in Srinagar, marking one of the most significant religious gatherings in the Kashmir Valley this year. The procession commemorates the valour and martyrdom of Hazrat Abbas ibn Ali (AS), the flag bearer of Imam Hussain (AS) in the Battle of Karbala.

Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari will address the mourners before taking out the procession.

The traditional route-spanning Guru Bazar to Dalgate-was off-limits for mourners since 1989, when authorities, citing concerns over law and order and alleged political undertones, imposed a blanket ban on major Muharram processions. For 34 years, from the onset of militancy until 2023, Shia mourners were barred from marching along the city's central stretch. Nevertheless, smaller gatherings and processions continued to be held in inner mohallas and neighbourhoods, preserving the essence of azadari and the remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.).

In a major policy shift, the Jammu and Kashmir administration under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lifted the decades-long restriction in 2023. That year, mourners were permitted to march on the historic route for the first time since the insurgency began.

This year, in continuity with that decision, the 8th Muharram procession is set to follow the same traditional path. Thousands are expected to participate in the early morning event, underscoring not only religious devotion but also the symbolic reclaiming of space for spiritual expression in Kashmir's capital.

Authorities have instructed organisers to start the procession from Gurubazar at 5:30 AM.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, SSP Srinagar Sundeep GV Chakravarthy said,“The timing was agreed upon after discussions with community leaders and is based on inputs from administration. All arrangements are in place for a peaceful and dignified observance.” When asked whether the procession could extend beyond the permitted time, he responded,“There will be no extension. The event must conclude as scheduled.”

According to the official order, the procession must move strictly along the left side of the road, keeping the right lane open for emergency vehicles. Organisers are responsible for ensuring full compliance with all administrative instructions. Authorities have banned the use of drones and any 'anti-national, communal, or provocative' slogans. They have also warned that any act disrupting law and order, damaging public property, or obstructing traffic or emergency services will invite legal consequences.

The Yaadgari-i-Hussaini Committee, Gurubazar which has been given the permission for the processon, welcomed the administration's decision. A spokesperson of the Committee told Kashmir Observer,“This procession is not merely a ritual. It's a sacred and emotional journey that reflects our deep devotion to the cause of Imam Hussain (AS). We will ensure full cooperation with the authorities and maintain complete discipline.”

In view of the large public gathering and its potential to disrupt city traffic, the Traffic Department has issued a detailed advisory to manage vehicular movement during the procession hours. Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Srinagar, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said,“A number of route diversions will be in effect from 5:00 AM onwards, and we request the public to avoid unnecessary movement along the M.A. Road corridor during procession hours.”

As per the advisory issued by the office of the SSP Traffic City Srinagar, traffic movement from Karan Nagar to Jehangir Chowk via Shaheed Gunj and Tankipora will be suspended from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM. No traffic will be allowed from Jahangir Chowk towards M.A. Road up to Dalgate and Badyari Chowk during the duration of the procession.

Traffic coming from Batmaloo, the Civil Secretariat, and Rambagh intending to reach M.A. Road will be diverted through Residency Road via Hari Singh High Street. Vehicles from Rainawari and Nowpora will be rerouted near Mamta Hotel via SRTC Bridge, Barbarshah, Kralkhud, and Habba Kadal towards Karan Nagar. Traffic from Khanyar and Ikhwan Chowk will follow the same alternative route.

Motorists from Nishat, Shalimar, and adjoining areas will use the Boulevard–Gupkar Road–Radio Kashmir route via R.R. Road and Abdullah Bridge. Vehicles from Pantha Chowk and Sonwar will be diverted at Radio Kashmir towards Residency Road and Abdullah Bridge. Tourists and local residents near Nehru Park have been advised to use Nehru Park–Gupkar Road or Fore Shore Road to avoid traffic restrictions.

To ease congestion and facilitate parking for mourners, authorities have arranged designated parking spaces at S.P. College Ground, Gindun Park, and Batmaloo Bus Stand. Furthermore, a dedicated Control Room has been established at Room No. 103 to assist the public with information and guidance related to movement and security.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and appeal for the public's cooperation to ensure the event is conducted respectfully and without disruption,” SSP Traffic Ajaz Ahmad Bhat added.

Heavy deployment of security personnel, medical teams, and traffic police will be placed along the route to manage the gathering and respond to any emergencies. Residents living along the route have been requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and avoid unnecessary movement during the procession hours.

Though bound by tight administrative constraints, this year's 8th Muharram procession is expected to witness one of the largest turnouts in recent memory. For mourners, it marks not only the remembrance of the sacrifice at Karbala but also the revival of a deeply rooted tradition that was long suppressed.