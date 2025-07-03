Minaurum Gold Inc. Announces Closing Of Brokered Life Offering For Gross Proceeds Of C$9.2M

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the "") of 36,800,000 units of the Company (the "") at a price of C$0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$9,200,000, which included the exercise in full of the agents' option. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a ""). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "") at a price of C$0.37 at any time on or before July 3, 2027.

Cormark Securities Inc. (" Cormark ") acted as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with the Offering, on behalf of itself and a syndicate of agents including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Beacon Securities Limited (collectively with Cormark, the " Agents "). In consideration for the services provided by the Agents in connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Agents a cash commission of C$499,500 and issued to the Agents 1,998,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the " Broker Warrants ") on closing of the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.25 at any time on or before July 3, 2027. The Broker Warrants and underlying Common Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 4, 2025. In addition, the Company paid a cash fee of C$30,000 and issued 120,000 Broker Warrants to an arm's length finder in connection with the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration expenditures on the Company's Alamos silver project, property maintenance and permitting costs and for general working capital purposes, all as further described in the amended and restated offering document of the Company dated June 23, 2025 and filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

The Units were sold to purchasers in Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "), and in certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus or registration requirements. The Units, the Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units, and the Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, are not subject to a hold period in Canada.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States ‎Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or ‎sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration ‎requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in any ‎jurisdiction.‎

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and a portfolio of district-scale projects in Mexico. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO