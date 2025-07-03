Kyiv Bids Farewell To Fallen F-16 Pilot Maksym Ustymenko
According to Ukraine's Air Force, Ustymenko successfully shot down seven enemy air targets during the attack. His aircraft sustained critical damage while intercepting the final target. He steered the jet away from populated areas, but was unable to eject in time.
Read also: Ukrainian F-16 damaged while repelling Russian large-scale attack, pilot killed
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment