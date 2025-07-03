Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyiv Bids Farewell To Fallen F-16 Pilot Maksym Ustymenko

Kyiv Bids Farewell To Fallen F-16 Pilot Maksym Ustymenko


2025-07-03 03:08:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the farewell ceremony took place at St. Michael's Cathedral, attended by dozens of colleagues, friends, and family members. Following the service, mourners marched in solemn tribute to Maidan Nezalezhnosti, where the commemoration continued.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Ustymenko successfully shot down seven enemy air targets during the attack. His aircraft sustained critical damage while intercepting the final target. He steered the jet away from populated areas, but was unable to eject in time.

Read also: Ukrainian F-16 damaged while repelling Russian large-scale attack, pilot killed

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine.

