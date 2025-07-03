Landline Subscriptions Down To About 485,000 In 1Q 2025-TRC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 3 (Petra) - The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) published its statistical report for the first quarter of 2025 on its website detailing the Kingdom's telecom sector activities.According to the report, a total of approximately 485,000 landline subscriptions were registered in the first quarter, compared to approximately 494,000 for the same period in 2024, marking a decrease of 1.9%.In this context, the residential sector represents 67% of the total subscriptions, while the commercial sector represents 33%.Regarding the volume of telephone traffic consumed by fixed-line subscribers, the report indicated that approximately 9.8 million call minutes were made during the first quarter, compared to approximately 9.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, recording a growth rate of 1%.Out of this figure, 84% went for local landlines and 16% were made with the international networks, respectively.On the other hand, the report indicated that the total number of mobile broadband subscriptions reached 8.03 million, compared to approximately 7.79 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing a growth rate of 3%, as 68% and 32% went for prepaid and postpaid services, respectively.Voice and data subscriptions accounted for 83%, while data-only subscriptions accounted for 17%. Mobile voice traffic reached approximately 6.7 billion minutes, as 97% went for domestic purposes and 3% served international communications.Meanwhile, sent text messages amounted to approximately 423 million, compared to about 233 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing a growth rate of 81.5%.The mobile phone subscription penetration rate by the end of the first quarter of 2025 reached 68%, based on the total population, compared to 67% in the first quarter of 2024.The report added that penetration rate stood at 105%, based on the population for over 15 year-old category.