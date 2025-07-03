“Get Your Cowboy Boots On!” Causeway Country BBQ Music Festival Kicks Off September 12-14 In Ft. Pierce
Featuring live performances by 10 incredible country bands, delicious BBQ from top regional vendors, and exciting activities like line dancing and mechanical bull riding, the Causeway Country BBQ Music Festival promises something for everyone. Whether you're a family seeking weekend entertainment, a group of friends looking for a lively outing, or a couple planning a romantic night under the stars, this festival delivers a one-of-a-kind celebration of country culture.
“The Causeway Country BBQ Music Festival is more than just an event-it's an experience,” said festival organizers.“From the moment you arrive, you'll be immersed in the sights, sounds, and flavors of an authentic country-western atmosphere. We're thrilled to bring this exciting lineup of bands, flavorful BBQ, and interactive fun to the Ft. Pierce community.”
Located at 601 Seaway Drive, Causeway Cove Marina offers a stunning waterfront setting for the festivities. Guests can look forward to three days packed with entertainment, starting with lively performances by leading country artists. The music, ranging from heartfelt ballads to high-energy anthems, will keep the crowd dancing all weekend long.
And of course, no country festival would be complete without mouthwatering BBQ. Vendors from across the region will serve up smoky classics, savory sides, and irresistible sweet treats. Festivalgoers can also join in-line dancing workshops-perfect for beginners and pros alike-or take a spin on the mechanical bull for some laugh-out-loud fun.
Tickets are on sale now at CausewayCountryFest . Guests are encouraged to act fast as this highly anticipated event is expected to sell out.
