'School Of Life' Brings A Summer Of Enriching Experiences To Public Libraries

Dubai, UAE, 2 July 2025: Under the theme 'Hello Summer,' Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is launching a new edition of its School of Life programme this July, inviting the community to an exciting line-up of arts activities, educational events, and interactive workshops.

The initiative is designed to enhance a wide range of life and creative skills for people of all ages and backgrounds. As part of Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy, it features 23 curated experiences at Dubai Public Libraries that offer members and visitors opportunities for creativity, idea exchange, and hands-on learning. Participants can explore the richness of the Arabic language, develop critical thinking skills, gain practical content creation tips, and take part in sessions focused on emotional and physical well-being.

Workshops cover everything from digital storytelling to healthy living. At the Reporters Training and Media Production Center, 'The Art of Storytelling: Create Meaningful Cultural Content' will empower creatives, writers, filmmakers, and influencers to craft culturally rich content with advanced digital tools. Meanwhile, at Hatta Public Library, Nada Saeed Kattan will present 'Smoothie Your Way' for the Health & Nutrition Club, teaching attendees how to make nutritious smoothies using their favourite fruits.

As part of the Family Development Club activities, Hatta Public Library and Al Rashidiya Library will host sessions under the title 'Keys to Life: Self-Confidence and Personal Strength Skills' led by Jehan Safar. These sessions aim to introduce library members to techniques for managing negative emotions and promoting positivity. They will also present effective strategies for women to manage daily stress, achieve mental and physical balance, organize their time, and improve relationships in a flexible and innovative manner.

At Al Safa Art & Design Library, experts from StuDIYo Lab will lead the 'Barjeel: Pencil Holder' workshop, guiding visitors as they design pen holders based on traditional wind towers (barjeel). Under the Art Club, the library will also host four more creative offerings. Abeer Al Edani's 'Inspiration from Van Gogh's Paintings' helps budding artists channel their emotions into expressive works of art. Benedicte Gimonnet's 'Your Art Project... Ready to Shine', teaches participants how to enhance their pieces through layering, refinement and self-evaluation to achieve an authentic style. Medaf Creative Studio brings two hands-on projects: 'Seashell Bottle' invites guests to create art inspired by the marine environment, and 'Plaster Art: Shape, Carve and Create' introduces techniques for transforming plaster into visually striking forms. Also at Al Safa Art & Design Library, as part of the Impact Track's Calligraphy Club to teach Ruq'ah, focusing on mastering Arabic letter formation with traditional tools.

Under the Calligraphy Club, Al Mankhool Public Library will feature the 'Baybayin Calligraphy on Beach Hat' workshop, led by Gino Banola, who will introduce Filipino heritage and the art of painting on beach hats using the ancient Baybayin script. The library is also organising a Japanese Kakigori class, where aspiring cooks will learn how to prepare the delicate shaved ice dessert, complete with seasonal flavours and homemade syrups. Along the way, they'll get a taste of Japanese culture, making it a summer-inspired experience to remember.

Al Mankhool Library is holding six Language Club sessions under the Creative Impact Track's 'French for Beginners', introducing French in an accessible, conversational format. Each module focuses on a different aspect, from greetings and introductions to practical topics like ordering food, shopping, navigating the city, and communicating in the workplace. Learners will build vocabulary, practise everyday conversations, and review key language skills through interactive activities meant to boost confidence and fluency in real-life situations.

Al Safa Art & Design Library also hosted the 'School of Life Photography Exhibition,' organised by Dubai Culture to spotlight talent emerging from the Photography Impact Track. The showcase highlights how photography has been used as a tool for storytelling and cultural heritage documentation.

