DSS 2025 Unveils AED 20 Million In Prizes With Citywide Raffles And Retail Promotions

Part of a refreshed calendar of three specially curated retail seasons - Summer Holiday Offers, Great Dubai Summer Sale, and Back to School - DSS continues to deliver Dubai's most rewarding retail experiences, with unforgettable prizes around every corner

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 3 July 2025: As part of the most value-packed edition in its 28-year history, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 is giving residents and visitors the chance to win big all season long, with AED 20 million worth of prizes waiting to be claimed. Running until 31 August, this year's citywide line-up of raffles and promotions promises a summer well spent with thousands of thrilling chances to win at every turn for residents and visitors alike.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the summer-long campaign features some of the biggest raffles and rewards ever launched in Dubai. From millions of Dirhams to luxury cars and dazzling jewellery, as well as loyalty points and surprise giveaways, every purchase could unlock a jaw-dropping prize. With thousands of activations and citywide participation from leading malls, retailers, and loyalty platforms, DSS 2025 makes every spend a moment to win.

Part of a refreshed calendar of three specially curated retail seasns for the first time in the festival's history, DSS continues to deliver Dubai's most rewarding retail experiences for residents and visitors alike. Whether shopping during Summer Holiday Offers from 27 June to 17 July, scoring the season's biggest deals during the Great Dubai Summer Sale from 18 July to 10 August, or gearing up for Back to School from 11 to 31 August, every spend this summer unlocks new possibilities, making DSS 2025 a season where value meets excitement at every turn.

INCREDIBLE RAFFLES

The DSS Raffle Campaign by Dubai Shopping Malls Group gives shoppers the chance to win one of nine brand-new Nissan Magnite vehicles. Anyone who spends AED 200 at participating malls citywide will receive a digital raffle coupon and be entered into weekly draws, with winners announced every Friday until 1 September.

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group's DSS Raffle is back, with 30 gold bars to be won across the season. Shoppers who spend AED 1,000 or more at participating jewellery outlets will be entered into raffle draws, with 30 winners taking home 12 gram gold bars each.

In addition, the Visa Jewellery Programme offers shoppers even more sparkle, with 50 winners set to receive AED 3,500 jewellery vouchers , totalling AED 175,000 in prizes. Customers who shop using a Visa card at participating jewellery retailers during DSS 2025 will automatically enter the draw, making every purchase a golden opportunity.

LIMITED-TIME SALES & EXCLUSIVE OFFERS

An epic 9 weeks of unbeatable promotions and exclusive in-store offers has kicked off as part of the summer-long DSS Sales Season , commencing with the exclusive Summer Holiday Offers until 17 July. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 75 per cent at more than 800 brands and over 3,000 stores , along with chances to win incredible prizes through a line-up of exciting mall and retailer campaigns.

Expect surprise deals daily, with limited-time campaigns like the Lucky Receipt promotion, which runs until 17 July to crown 210 lucky winners with 10 prizes from 10 brands across 21 days, when spending AED 300 or more at select retailers. Participating brands include Odora, Jawhara, EMAX, Chattels & More, Eros, Sharaf DG, Early Learning Centre, Flormar, Ecity, and The White Company. Plus, don't miss the first-ever Interiors Warehouse Sale until 5 July at Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring premium furniture and home dcor from globally renowned brands including Giorgio Collection, Michael Amini, Theodore Alexander, Fama, and several other campaigns offering unbeatable value on fashion, tech, and luxury favourites - perfect for refreshing wardrobes, restocking essentials, and treating loved ones to something special.

LOYALTY PROGRAMMES

The DSS AURA Millionaire campaign gives customers who shop at participating Alshaya brands a chance to win 1 million AURA loyalty points. At Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, and City Centre Me'aisem, customers who spend AED 300 can enter the SHARE Millionaire draw, with four lucky winners each receiving 1 million SHARE points. Shoppers using the Tickit app (linked to Visa or Mastercard) will be automatically entered into bi-weekly draws by making qualifying purchases at partner outlets across the city.

MALL PROMOTIONS

Mercato Shopping Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah are launching Slide into Summer Surprises : a weekly shop-and-win promotion where every AED 200 spend unlocks the chance to win exclusive prizes with each weekly winner taking home AED 10,000 in cash and the chance to win the all-new Jetour T1 SUV grand prize. Dubai Outlet Mall is also giving away a Soueast S06 SUV to one lucky shopper in a season-long raffle open through 31 August. At Dubai Festival City Mall , shoppers who spend AED 300 or more with participating retailers will enter a raffle to win a brand-new Polestar 4. At Mall of the Emirates, families can step into a prehistoric adventure with dino-inspired dishes, photo opportunities, and hands-on experiences, at the Jurassic Caf by VOX Cinemas until 23 July. The Ripe Market Indoor Summer Markets also return each weekend at select locations including Town Centre Jumeirah, Times Square Center, and The Roast by Bubbalicious at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, offering vibrant pop-ups filled with local vendors, homegrown fashion, food stalls, workshops, and more.

Over at City Walk , shoppers can look forward to live music performances every weekend, immersive basketball-themed games in partnership with Dubai Basketball Club, and Gahwa Beats, exclusive coffee and music pop-ups hosted at selected cafs throughout July. Restaurants will also be rolling out seasonal deals as part of Talabat DineOut, alongside a line-up of curated City Lunch offers and retail promotions available all summer long. At The Beach, JBR , shoppers can enjoy summer menus, weekly prizes at Pavilion, and exclusive deals for tourists and loyalty members as part of the Tickit Summer campaign. Over at City Centre Mirdif , Voyage Club transforms the mall into a Riviera-inspired escape, featuring customisation workshops, art pop-ups, seasonal bites and games for all ages with access granted on spends of AED 200 or more.

This year's raffles and rewards bring thousands of chances to win all summer long. And with more surprises still to come , the biggest prize of the season might just be around the corner.

EVEN MORE IN STORE - STAY TUNED

There's plenty more in store this summer. The Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS) brings a packed calendar of the season's biggest deals and offers from 18 July to 10 August, with full details to be revealed soon. DSS then wraps up with the Back to School season from 11 August to 31 August, offering families the chance to save on essentials for the new term with exciting promotions and giveaways. Stay tuned for all the details and be ready to shop, save, and win like never before.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

