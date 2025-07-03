ASYAD GROUP SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES COMPLEX AIR CARGO OPERATION TO MAJOR ASIAN ECONOMIC HUB
"This operation reflects our commitment to providing agile, technology-enabled logistics solutions at scale," said Juma Al Maskari, Director, Asyad Logistics. "Our ability to coordinate cross-border shipments across four geographies under stringent timelines highlights the strength of our global network and the depth of our operational expertise."
The project marks one of Asyad's largest consolidated air freight operations into the Indian market to date, reinforcing its growing footprint in South Asia and its role in enabling efficient trade routes between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. With Oman's strategic location at the crossroads of key global shipping lanes, Asyad continues to unlock new trade corridors and strengthen its position as a trusted logistics partner across the region.
Photo -
SOURCE Asyad Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment