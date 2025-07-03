ASYAD GROUP SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES COMPLEX AIR CARGO OPERATION TO MAJOR ASIAN ECONOMIC HUB

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Faced with strict time constraints and diverse origin points, Asyad engineered an optimized routing strategy utilizing multiple carriers and diverse air routes to ensure seamless, round-the-clock delivery into Indian entry points. The operation included continuous monitoring, proactive risk mitigation, and full compliance with the client's logistical protocols, demonstrating Asyad's ability to deliver high-value, time-sensitive cargo across complex global supply chains.

"This operation reflects our commitment to providing agile, technology-enabled logistics solutions at scale," said Juma Al Maskari, Director, Asyad Logistics. "Our ability to coordinate cross-border shipments across four geographies under stringent timelines highlights the strength of our global network and the depth of our operational expertise."

The project marks one of Asyad's largest consolidated air freight operations into the Indian market to date, reinforcing its growing footprint in South Asia and its role in enabling efficient trade routes between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. With Oman's strategic location at the crossroads of key global shipping lanes, Asyad continues to unlock new trade corridors and strengthen its position as a trusted logistics partner across the region.

