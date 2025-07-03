Child Born With 'Second Head', Ajman Ruler Sponsors Treatment
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sponsored the surgery of a child born with a rare head-shaped tumour on her head.
The child, Malak, not only received treatment, but also received a new, fully-furnished home gifted to her in Skhirat, Morocco by Sheikh Humaid. He also helped her father find employment, reported Al Bayan .Recommended For You
Hamad bin Ghalaita Al Ghafli, member of the Federal National Council and the personal secretary of the Ajman Ruler, said: "I was reading a newspaper when I saw the story of this young child desperately in need of surgery to remove her head-shaped tumour. I informed His Highness of her story and family's financial hardship."
Sheikh Humaid immediately contacted the UAE Embassy in Morocco and took care of all expenses of her treatment. A doctor was flown in from outside the hospital where the child was admitted, and the operation was successfully performed.
Al Ghafli asserted that the family feels so blessed and grateful for all the help that the Ajman Ruler has offered. This is part of the initiatives that celebrate the Year of Zayed which Sheikh Humaid follows.
The father of the child expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Sheikh Humaid's efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment