GBP/USD Signal 03/07: Bulls Rebound From $1.3561 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous GBP/USD signal on 18th June produced a profitable short trade from the rejection of the resistance level at $1.3467. Today's GBP/USD SignalsRisk 0.75%.Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Friday Trade Ideas
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3623, $1.3561, or $1.3512. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3672, $1.3708, or $1.3769. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
I have no directional bias and would look to scalp long or short here today depending upon the scenario which sets up.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding the GBP. Concerning the USD, there will be releases of the Non-Farm Employment Change and Average Hourly Earnings Unemployment Claims data at 1:30pm London time, followed by ISM Services PMI at 3pm.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the top 5 Forex brokers in the world worth reviewing.
