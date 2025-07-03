SEC Puts Hold On Grayscale's Multi‐Token Spot ETF

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Securities and Exchange Commission has placed a hold on Grayscale's bid to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into a spot exchange‐traded fund, pending review by the full Commission. The stoppage comes despite staff-level approval and a delegated‐authority green light issued on 1 July for the fund's listing on NYSE Arca.

With around $755 million in assets, GDLC is heavily weighted towards Bitcoin, with additional holdings in Ethereum, Solana, Ripple, and Cardano. The proposed spot ETF would have been the first U.S. regulated multi‐crypto fund, broadening exposure beyond single‐asset offerings approved earlier.

The SEC's Acting Division of Trading and Markets approved the listing via delegated authority under Rule 19b‐4. However, under Rule 431, any commissioner can request review-and at least one did on 2 July, triggering an automatic stay of the approval. The Commission has not stated which member requested the review nor provided a timeline for resolving it.

Market analysts suggest the pause may reflect the SEC's intent to finalise a regulatory framework for spot crypto ETFs-especially products holding assets under unresolved legal status like Solana, XRP, and Cardano-prior to the launch of diversified digital‐asset vehicles. Bloomberg ETF specialist James Seyffart opined that the Commission may be preparing formal listing standards under the 19b‐4 rule before further layered launches.

Grayscale has been converting several trusts into ETFs to close price inefficiencies and align fund prices with net asset value. GDLC tracks CoinDesk's CoinDesk 5 Index and was trading over-the-counter since 2019. The product had been expected to bring greater liquidity and lower premiums typical of Grayscale trusts.

Financial observers warn that the hold introduces uncertainty for Grayscale, NYSE Arca and other issuers-including Bitwise and Franklin Templeton-who have filed for multi‐asset crypto ETFs and await regulatory clarity. The SEC's prior approvals for Bitcoin and Ethereum‐only spot ETFs in January and July 2024, respectively, signal cautious acceptance for those assets-but the inclusion of altcoins poses new legal and risk considerations.

Key regulatory questions remain unresolved: the treatment of tokens with ongoing litigation, safeguards against market manipulation, valuation transparency, and asset custody protocols. Rule 431 empowers commissioners to review staff‐level delegations and, once invoked, mandates a suspension of the approval-until the Commission issues a resolution.

