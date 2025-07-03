PWO Group Opens New Site In Serbia, Providing Strong Growth Momentum For Sustainable Mobility
PWO Group opens new site in Serbia, providing strong growth momentum for sustainable mobility
Carlo Lazzarini (CEO):“The new site in Serbia represents the next milestone in our growth strategy and further enhances our engineering and production expertise.”
Čačak/Oberkirch, July 3, 2025 – The PWO Group is forging resolutely ahead on its profitable growth path, officially opening its new engineering and production site in Čačak, Serbia, today. The modern new construction is part of the strategic expansion in Eastern Europe and reinforces the Group's global market presence in a dynamic growth environment. The site is expected to provide more than 500 new local jobs.
“The Čačak site represents the next milestone in our growth strategy. We are enhancing our global engineering expertise and expanding our local production capacity for our Eastern European customers – efficiently, sustainably and at the highest technological level,” said CEO Carlo Lazzarini.“This site combined with our tool engineering and production site in nearby Kragujevac creates a high-performance technology center, expanding our engineering and production expertise in Eastern Europe and elevating it to an even higher level.” A large number of international automotive manufacturers and suppliers have established sites in Serbia in recent years – some of them already PWO customers.
The PWO Group has also established its new Shared Service Center in Čačak, which is already in operation, currently with a staff of 25 supporting activities at the other European sites, primarily those in Germany. They cover a wide range of tasks, from administration, through purchasing, to IT services.
Investment in the future – consistent“local for local” approach
Production is scheduled to commence at the end of 2025, with some EUR 28 million expected to be invested by then. The new facility just opened was built on a 100,000 square meter site and further expansion steps are already planned.
At the Čačak site – as at all its sites – the PWO Group will engineer and produce sophisticated metal components and systems for vehicle electrification, safety and comfort, with a particular focus on climate-friendly lightweight construction. The site will therefore boost the PWO Group's delivery capacity in Eastern Europe in line with a consistent“local for local” approach.
Climate-friendly, efficient and forward looking
The new site is geared towards sustainable production, with heat pumps powered solely by green electricity and the building designed for optimum energy efficiency. Intelligent machine placement and heat recovery complement the design to maximize energy efficiency in operations.
Clear commitment to the mobility of the future
Today's new opening highlights the PWO Group's clear commitment to the sustainable transformation of the sector.“We are shaping the mobility of the future – with an eye to safety, efficiency and resource conservation,” Lazzarini said.“We aim to set standards worldwide, in terms of technology, quality and responsibility.”
