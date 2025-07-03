Kerala Has Vast Untapped Rubber Reserves Amid Growing Demand: ATMA
India's annual natural rubber demand stands at approximately 1.4 million tonnes, yet 40–45 % of this is imported, since about 40 % of domestic tyres rely on imported rubber.
Kerala, a major rubber producer, meets most of its internal requirements locally, but the shortfall prevents any significant exports.
To address this, ATMA has partnered with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Rubber Board of India to launch Project INROAD, a Rs 1,100 crore initiative funded by four leading tyre firms, reported TNIE.
It aims to bring 200,000 hectares of land under renewed rubber cultivation, while also improving infrastructure and training in key growing regions.
Arun Mammen, ATMA's chairman, warned that India's rubber demand could reach 2 million tonnes by 2030, necessitating urgent action to boost domestic supply.
He emphasised that while synthetic rubber leads globally, India still champions natural rubber-about 60 % of rubber used in Indian tyres is natural, compared to 40 % worldwide .
Despite headwinds such as trade uncertainties and global supply disruptions, the Indian tyre industry showed resilience, with tyre exports rising 9 % in FY 2024–25 (to Rs 25,051 crore) and capital investments of around Rs 27,000 crore in recent years.
According to PwC, the sector is projected to grow at an 11–12 % CAGR through 2047.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment