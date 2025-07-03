Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Municipality Organizes Awareness Event On International Plastic Bag Reduction Day

2025-07-03 02:02:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality, organized an awareness event on the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day, which falls on July 3 of each year. The event was held in cooperation with Al Meera Consumer Goods Company and Al Rayan Bank. This event is part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the use of plastic bags.

The Ministry of Municipality explained in a statement today that the event aimed to highlight the harmful effects of plastic bags on the environment and encourage community members to adopt environmentally friendly alternatives, in support of national efforts to achieve sustainability and preserve natural resources for future generations.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Health Control Departments in all municipalities, has been implementing Ministerial Resolution No. (143) of 2022 regarding the regulations governing the use of plastic bags since Nov 15, 2022. This resolution prohibits institutions, companies, and shopping centers from using single-use plastic bags and encourages the use of biodegradable and environmentally friendly alternatives.

The ministerial resolution issued in mid-June complements the Ministry's efforts to codify the legislative system related to solid waste management.

