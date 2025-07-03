403
Shura Council's Permanent Committees Play Pivotal Role In Parliamentary Work
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The six permanent committees of the Shura Council play a pivotal role in the Council's legislative and oversight functions by studying draft laws, reviewing proposals and suggestions, following up on matters referred to them by the Council, and submitting reports and recommendations on those issues.
These committees, essential to the Council's work, include: the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee; the Internal and External Affairs Committee; the Economic and the Financial Affairs Committee; the Health, General Services and the Environment Committee Members; the Education, Culture, Sport, and Information Committee; and the Social Affairs, Labour and Housing Committee.
During the fourth regular meeting of the First Legislative Term, corresponding to the 53rd annual session, the committees witnessed intensive activity, holding a total of 81 meetings in which they discussed 49 topics. These topics included draft laws, requests for general discussions, proposals, and government statements. This momentum contributed to enhancing the Council's outcomes and formulating well-considered decisions based on structured institutional work.
The Chairmen of these committees, in exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), highlighted the important role each committee plays within its respective area of responsibility, making them a vital driving force behind the Council's work and a platform for discussing issues that affect the nation and its citizens.
In this context, HE Chairman of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dosari confirmed that the committee has served as the legal backbone of the Council's work, as it undertook the study of several fundamental draft laws, including a draft law concerning persons with disabilities, a draft law amending certain provisions of Law No. 21 of 2024 regarding ministers, in addition to a draft law amending some provisions of the Lawyers Law issued by Law No. 23 of 2006, and a proposal to amend some provisions of the Shura Council's internal regulations.
HE explained that the committee ensured that the legal formulations were in harmony with the constitution and aligned with the needs of the state and society.
For his part, HE Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee of the Shura Council Yousef bin Ali Al Khater pointed out that during the session, the committee played an important role in studying draft laws directly related to community security and national sovereignty. These included a draft law amending certain provisions of Law No. 15 of 2011 on combating human trafficking; a draft law concerning the state emblem; a draft law concerning lost and abandoned property; two draft laws on biometric fingerprinting and genetic fingerprinting as well as draft law amending some provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Law issued by Law No. 20 of 2019, HE added.
The committee also discussed the regulation of procedures for domestic workers leaving the country, in addition to developing its proposals based on which the Council submits a suggestion by way of a proposal of interest to the esteemed government, HE said, noting that in formulating these proposals, the committee took into account aspects related to legal sovereignty as well as social and humanitarian considerations.
HE Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana explained that the committee has been studying vital issues related to the country's economic pillars, most notably: draft laws approving the state's general budgets, a draft law on supporting innovation and scientific research, and other important draft laws.
His Excellency noted that the committee also discussed a public request to support domestic and foreign investment and develop the tourism economy, stressing that the committee adopted a vision that achieves a balance between encouraging economic growth and enhancing financial transparency, ensuring public interest and meeting community aspirations.
For his part, HE Chairman of the Health, General Services and the Environment Committee Members Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Kuwari said that the committee discussed a number of draft laws related to infrastructure and quality of life, including: a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 1 of 2012 on regulation and control of the placement of advertising, a draft law on water, a draft law regulating meteorological activities and services, a draft law regulating health research, a draft law regulating travel and air freight offices, and a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 16 of 2018 regulating the ownership and use of real estate by non-Qataris.
His Excellency added that the committee also discussed a request for a general discussion on local agricultural support mechanisms, another on rainwater pooling and the losses it causes, and the development of the appointment system at government health facilities. He emphasized that the committee was keen to submit practical recommendations that would contribute to improving the efficiency of services.
In turn, HE Chairman of the Education, Culture, Sport and Information Committee Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan affirmed that the committee discussed topics that touch on the essence of national identity and the development of the education and media sectors, such as a request for a general discussion on regulating the production of media content and its dissemination on digital platforms, and a request for a discussion on teachers and their impact on instilling the values of national identity.
The Committee also studied a draft law on combating doping in sports, in addition to two draft laws amending some provisions of Law No. 20 of 2018 regulating tourism, and Law No. 21 of 2018 regulating business events.
His Excellency stressed the importance of the committee's role in protecting cultural constants, developing the sports sector, and integrating the educational and media message.
Regarding social affairs, HE Chairman of the Social Affairs, Labour and Housing Committee Abdulrahman bin Yousuf Al Khulaifi pointed out that the committee discussed a number of files that touch on family and social affairs, including a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 15 of 2016 promulgating the Civil Human Resources Law, in addition to requests for a general discussion on the conditions of people with disabilities, launching summer work programs for high school students, family upbringing, and providing services and privileges to the elderly in appreciation of their vital role in building Qatar.
His Excellency explained that the committee was keen to adopt approaches that address societal challenges from a holistic perspective, enhance family cohesion, and keep pace with social changes. He emphasized the effective role of family upbringing in shaping the future of emerging generations.
These committees also constitute an effective institutional tool for engaging with community issues and contributing to the realization of community aspirations, within an integrated framework based on dialogue, study, and sound planning.
