Congratulations To First Quarter 2025 Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest Winners

If the winners of the most recent Regions Riding Forward Scholarships are any indication, the young people of today definitely have something to say to the world, especially when it comes to recognizing those who have been the inspiration behind their achievements and dreams.

Honoring these students and those who have helped move them to greater accomplishments is at the heart of the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest.

The winners for the first quarter of 2025 are the first four winners of the Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest for 2025. Regions will award four scholarship prizes for each quarter of 2025, and each winning student will receive a check in the amount of $8,000 made out to their designated accredited college.

The Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest provides opportunities for students to help them further their education. The contest invites eligible high school and college students to submit a video essay or traditional written essay on someone they know in their community who has inspired them and helped them build the confidence to achieve their goals.



The 2025 Regions Riding Forward Scholarship Contest consists of four (4) separate quarterly contests.

For each quarterly contest, eligible entries are grouped according to form of entry (written essay or video essay) and judged by a panel of independent, qualified judges.

A total of four (4) quarterly contest scholarship prizes are awarded in each quarterly contest, consisting of two (2) prizes for the written essay group and two (2) prizes for the video essay group. Regions promotes the scholarship contest throughout the year and students may submit an entry in each quarterly contest.

Contest winners from the first quarter of 2025 and the individuals they highlighted in their award-winning submissions include (follow links to read/watch their submissions):



Isabella Crowe – Isabella, who was recently crowned Miss Arkansas Teen, wrote of the important influence and example set by her friend and pageant participant friend, Sophie Sligh. Sophie helped her build confidence and overcome challenges, something they did together, winning various awards over several years. Today, Sligh is advocating and working in the medical field and continues to inspire Isabella with her positivity and balance of life.

Neha Varghese – Neha spoke about how her father, Benny Varghese, had been a powerful influence on her life, helping build her confidence and encouraging her to become the first person in their family to enter the medical profession. Building a life as a first-generation immigrant, he modeled his philosophy of“those who work the hardest, go the farthest,” and inspired her to excel more than she even imagined she could.

Nicholas Rhoden – Nicholas cited the example of his cross-country and track coach, Jack Todd. In addition to coaching Nicholas' high school squads, Todd has been a leader in promoting track and cross country among the blind and disabled community, serving as Head of Competition for Athletics for the International Paralympic Committee. Todd teaches his students that as a runner, the most important thing you can do is be consistent, something that Rhoden has used to inspire him as he grew as a student and athlete. Stacy Xu – Stacy highlighted her high school teacher, Mrs. Kim. She helped build Stacy's confidence, identity and sense of purpose by encouraging and helping her to create and lead an Asian American organization within her school. The group provides students with a space to share and discuss issues, educates others on Asian cultures, and helps support a variety of charitable organizations and students.

To learn more about the Riding Forward Scholarship, visit .

See full contest rules for complete details, including eligibility and written essay and video essay requirements .

See a list of previous winners and their winning submissions on Doing More Today.

If you know of a young person – in college or headed that way – please share this information with them and with the guidance counselor at their school.

The Regions Riding Forward Scholarship contest has awarded over $1.5 million in educational assistance to more than 400 students over the past 13 years.