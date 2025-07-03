Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Innovating For Impact: Covia's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Highlights And Accomplishments


2025-07-03 02:01:47
(MENAFN- 3BL) Covia's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights the past year, which was shaped by purpose, innovation, and a deep commitment to creating lasting value for our customers, communities, and the environment. Guided by our belief that corporate responsibility is a catalyst for progress, we strengthened our foundation and made meaningful progress across our sustainability strategy. The following highlights reflect the tangible steps we've taken to turn our commitments into action, from redefining our goals to enhancing our environmental and social impact.

Overall Program Highlights

  • Redefined the baseline associated with our 2030 Goals to provide an accurate analysis of progress and incorporate business changes after separation from the Energy business
  • Refreshed governance structures and sustainability responsibilities for Covia team members
  • Renewed our enthusiasm around corporate responsibility as a priority for Covia

Environmental Stewardship

  • Launched a pilot program to reduce equipment idling by installing idle-management systems
  • Invested $13 million in energy efficiency-related projects, including equipment replacements and upgrades
  • In collaboration with Monarch Joint Venture, began transforming 12 acres at the Cleburne, Texas, site into a pollinator garden to support habitat restoration for monarch butterflies
  • Recorded an 11% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity from the baseline year
  • Further improved our Environmental Management System (EMS)

Positive Social Impact

  • Completed the second year of our formal internship program, hosting 10 students from campuses across the U.S.
  • Contributed almost $900,000 to local communities through

The Covia Foundation

  • Launched the Immediate Response Program (IRP), an extension of the Covia Cares Emergency Relief Fund, in October 2024 to support Covia employees affected by Hurricane Helene
  • Recorded 12,000+ volunteer hours across our employee base
  • Completed regional Safety & Health Bootcamps and Workshops with more than 100 attendees, representing every Covia site

Responsible Governance and Ethics

  • Submitted our second Communication on Progress (CoP) Report as part of our signatory commitment to the UN Global Compact
  • Posted refreshed policies on our intranet, making them easily accessible to all team members
  • Recorded 93% completion of cybersecurity training
  • Leveraged multiple AI-based tools to enhance our cybersecurity protections and reduce the risk of cyberattacks

View the full Covia 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report here.

