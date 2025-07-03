Jaipur Rugs Debuts 'Majnun' - A Tapestry Of Timeless Love

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jaipur Rugs proudly announces the arrival of Majnun - an evocative and masterfully crafted rug collection by celebrated designer Pavitra Rajaram , now exclusively available at the Jaipur Rugs gallery in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai . A poetic tribute to those who are "besotted, crazy in love," Majnun draws from historic design legacies across the Indian Subcontinent. The collection is inspired by the ancient Silk Route and the cultures of Persia, China, and India , reimagined for a global audience. Every rug is a celebration of craftsmanship, storytelling, and soulful imperfection-woven with intention and emotion.



Jaipur Rugs gallery in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai



The collection features a range of breathtaking designs that blend history, culture, and symbolism. Arjumand evokes the legendary romance of Layla and Majnun through celestial garden imagery rooted in Mughal and Chinese influences. Sipahi reflects India's colonial past with a bold, folk-inspired depiction of post-1857 uniforms, adapted to an Indian narrative. Bahaar reimagines traditional hunting scenes as peaceful forest landscapes, emphasizing harmony with nature. Sakya draws from ancient Buddhist and Hindu literature, symbolizing strength and wisdom through the Cintamani motif. Maryul, meanwhile, is a vibrant synthesis of Yarkandi traditions, adorned with geometric motifs, Buddhist flowers, and Chinese clouds-all representing happiness and prosperity.

Drawing from centuries-old design traditions, the collection also features motifs like the Cintamai-a historic symbol often associated with wisdom, power, and prosperity across Asian cultures. Traditionally represented by three dots and wave-like forms, the motif adds a layer of artistic meaning and timeless elegance to the rugs. Its presence in Majnun reflects the collection's intent to blend aesthetic beauty with cultural storytelling.

"Majnun is more than a collection-it is an emotion," said Yogesh Chaudhary, Director of Jaipur Rugs. "It celebrates timeless love, ancient wisdom, and the extraordinary skill of our artisans. We're thrilled to bring this collection to our gallery in Dubai, where design lovers can experience its magic up close."

The Majnun collection is now available at Jaipur Rugs, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Whether youre a design aficionado, collector, or dreamer, this is an invitation to step into a world where stories are told through every knot and thread.



For further information, visit .

About Jaipur Rugs

Founded in 1978, on the foundations of love and kindness, Jaipur Rugs is passionate about breathing new life into the ancient art of carpet weaving. They are elevating artisans to artists, to bring the world beautifully designed, meticulously handcrafted works of art in the form of rugs. Uniquely, they work in direct contact with a community of more than 40,000 artisans, learning from and nurturing each other to create and flourish as individuals. Jaipur Rugs has a global footprint, selling to over 90 countries, with stores in 7 Indian cities, 4 international stores, and a strong online retail presence. Every carpet produced by Jaipur Rugs is a blessing of love. With a range of more than 10,000 designs, working in collaboration with renowned global and local designers, in a range of fibers and weaves, everyone can find rugs that suit their space at Jaipur Rugs.