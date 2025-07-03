Southstate Corporation To Announce Quarterly Earnings Results On Thursday, July 24, 2025

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB ) ("SouthState") announced today that it will release second quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of SouthState's earnings results at the Company's website at under Investor Relations, News, News & Market Data section.

SouthState will host a conference call on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2025 results. Investors may call in (toll free) by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations (host: Will Matthews, CFO). The conference ID number is 4200408. The numbers for international participants are listed at . Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to . Access detail will be provided via email upon completion of registration.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link at SouthState's website at . An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 25, 2025 through the Investor Relations section of .

SOURCE SouthState Corporation

