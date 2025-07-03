Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EXEL Industries: Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares At 06.30.2025


2025-07-03 01:01:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights
June 30, 2025
 6,787,900
 Theoretical voting rights: 9,891,571
Exercisable voting rights*: 9,887,244

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2025.06.30_EN

