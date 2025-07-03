403
EXEL Industries: Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares At 06.30.2025
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
| June 30, 2025
| 6,787,900
|Theoretical voting rights: 9,891,571
|Exercisable voting rights*: 9,887,244
* After deduction of shares without voting rights
