Fnac Darty: June 2025 - Half-Yearly Report On Liquidity Contract
HALF YEARLY REPORT ON FNAC DARTY LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to BNP Paribas signed on 1st February 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025:
- 50,166 shares €420,755 (withdrawal of 3.3 million euros on June 25, 2025)
During the first half of 2025, a total of:
- 287,888 shares bought, for €8,369,072 (1,916 transactions) 335,778 shares sold, for a total of € 9,963,241 (2,173 transactions)
Please note that:
1. At the time of the previous half-yearly balance sheet at December 31, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity contract:
- 96,905 Fnac Darty shares €2,139,858
2. During the 2nd half of 2024, a total of:
- 294,561 shares bought, for a total of €8,246,223 (2,097 transactions)
305,658 shares sold, for a total of € 8,610,197 (2,112 transactions)
3. On 31/01/2024, the day before the start of the interventions, the following resources were available on the liquidity account:
- 144,654 Fnac Darty shares
€660,825
