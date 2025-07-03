Diriyah Company Showcases World-Class Luxury Hospitality Offerings At ILTM Asia Pacific 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Diriyah Company participated once again in ILTM Asia Pacific 2025, showcasing its premier luxury hospitality offerings for the business and tourism sectors. This year's ILTM Asia Pacific took place from June 30 to July 3 in Singapore.

Throughout the event, Diriyah Company welcomed and engaged with stakeholders, investors, and travel specialists at its distinctively designed booth.

Across Diriyah and the adjoining Wadi Safar development areas, nearly 40 world-class hotels and resorts are set to welcome tourists and business visitors, including some of Southeast Asia's most prestigious hospitality names: Anantara, Aman, Capella, Chedi, Raffles, Four Seasons, and Six Senses.

In addition to the 202-room Raffles Hotel Diriyah, which features distinctive architectural designs inspired by Najdi heritage, Diriyah also launched the Raffles Residences Diriyah in November 2024, offering 90 apartments and townhouses, primarily featuring one-, two-, or three-bedroom residences, as well as seven spacious duplex homes. Additionally, the arrival of Capella Diriyah, with its 100 rooms, marks the brand's first opening in Saudi Arabia, blending local tradition with contemporary luxury.

As the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia three centuries ago, Diriyah is home to the beautifully restored At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, which has welcomed over three million visitors since its opening in December 2022.

Diriyah Company's participation in ILTM Asia Pacific highlighted its commitment to building new relationships and partnerships that will support its growing portfolio of hotels, restaurants, cafes, and cultural attractions that are designed to elevate Diriyah's position within the global luxury tourism landscape.

Known as The City of Earth for its traditional mudbrick-inspired Najdi architecture, Diriyah will contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to the Kingdom's GDP, create nearly 180,000 jobs and will be home to an estimated 100,000 people. It will also include modern office space for tens of thousands of professionals in technology, media, the arts and education, museums, a university, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah arena, world-class hotels, renowned local, global and regional restaurants, a Greg Norman designed championship golf course and the Royal Equestrian and Polo Club – Wadi Safar. Diriyah is projected to attract up to 50 million visits annually in the future.

About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was launched in 2022 and joined the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah,“The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.