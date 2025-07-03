Heritance Tea Factory Unveils The Pekoe Trail Picnic Breakfast For An Elevated Trekking Experience

Heritance Tea Factory Sri Lanka

Enjoy a scenic, curated breakfast at Heritance Tea Factory, located on Stage 21 of the Pekoe Trail which is recognised as one of TIME's Greatest Places of 2025

KANDAPOLA, NUWARA ELIYA, CENTRAL PROVINCE, SRI LANKA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- There's something magical about waking up in the Sri Lankan highlands, especially when one is staying at Heritance Tea Factory . Perched at over 2,000 metres above sea level and located directly on Stage 21 of the world-renowned Pekoe Trail , the hotel is more than just a retreat; it is part of the landscape itself.

Recognised by TIME as one of the World's Greatest Places of 2025, the Pekoe Trail is a 300-kilometre long-distance walking route that winds through old colonial estate roads, tea plantations, eucalyptus forests, and charming hill-country villages. With Heritance Tea Factory uniquely positioned along one of its most accessible stages, guests can step straight from the lobby and begin a gentle hike, guided by a naturalist who brings the trail and its rich history to life.

As the morning mist lifts, hikers weave through rows of vivid green tea bushes, pausing at scenic viewpoints that stretch far across the valleys. Just as legs begin to tire, a bend in the path reveals something unforgettable: a table elegantly laid out amid the tea fields, overlooking an endless ridge of forested hills.

This is the Pekoe Trail Picnic Breakfast, a signature experience curated by the hotel. The view alone would suffice, yet then arrives the food: Sri Lankan delights, string hoppers with creamy dhal and potato curry, pani-pol pancakes, the satisfying crunch of roast paan, each bite packed with local flavour and cooked to perfection. A tiffin of dosa and wadai sits warm beside banana cake, kithul treacle, and velvety buffalo curd, all paired with a fresh cup of Yara Tea brewed just metres from the table.

Guests linger here, breathing in the cool highland air, wrapped in aroma, sipping coffee and absorbing the mountain panorama. Back at the hotel, a short Balinese foot massage at Coco Spa awaits, followed by a guided tour of the Mini Tea Factory, where freshly plucked leaves transform from bush to brew.

Yet it is that breakfast, framed by misty peaks and a profound stillness, that leaves the deepest imprint. Surrounded by tea fields, the scent of fresh roti and cinnamon on the breeze, and not another soul in sight, the entire highland seems to pause just for them.

At Heritance Tea Factory, such moments are more than curated, they are a seamless blend of heritage, nature, and heartfelt hospitality. Whether hiking the famed Pekoe Trail or savouring a hillside breakfast in silence, every detail is crafted to connect travelers with the very soul of Sri Lanka's tea country.

About Aitken Spence Hotels

Heritance Hotels and Resorts is the flagship brand of Aitken Spence Hotels, a part of Aitken Spence PLC, a leading Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate. Aitken Spence Hotels oversees a diverse collection of 18 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, India, Oman, and the Maldives through its diverse collection of brands Heritance Hotels and Resorts, Adaaran Hotels & Resorts, and Turyaa. Heritance Hotels & Resorts stands as the custodian of the largest portfolio of Bawa designed hotels in Sri Lanka, adding a touch of architectural distinction to its rich offerings.

