JFDA: Large Summer Inspections On 'High-Risk' Food Establishments Launched
Amman, July 3 (Petra) - Director General of Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), Dr. Nizar Mheidat said the regulatory body's monitoring and inspection teams will intensify their campaigns on "high-risk" food establishments due to the weather conditions, as rising temperatures are forecast nationwide this month.
In a JFDA statement on Thursday, Mheidat urged Jordan's food entities to adhere to "the highest" food safety standards, follow health requirements and proper storage practices, in a bid to ensure product safety and suitability for consumption.
To address any violations, the JFDA also urged citizens to report any complaints, observations, or inquiries via the toll-free complaint line 117114, the email address ..., and the WhatsApp application 0795632000.
