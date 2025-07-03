Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Solar Funding II Limited - Half-Year Report For The Period Ended 30 April 2025


2025-07-03 10:02:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solar Funding II Limited – Interim Management Report & Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 April 2025

Solar Funding II Limited hereby announces that the Interim Management Report & Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 April 2025 are hereby published

  • 2025.04.30-Solar Funding II Limited IFR

