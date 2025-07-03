INFINOX Appoints Artem Gonov As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ebene, Republic of Mauritius, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINOX , a globally recognized broker, has named Artem Gonov as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic addition to the leadership team reinforces INFINOX's commitment to technology-driven growth and platform excellence.

Mr. Gonov brings over 15 years of leadership within fintech and financial services. Most recently, he was the Head of Technology at FxPro, where he led a team of people from different countries and departments and made sure that the company's technology strategy was in line with its main business goals. Before this, he worked for nine years at Exinity, where he held several senior positions and was a key player in digital transformation projects.

“Artem's appointment is a strong step forward in strengthening INFINOX's technology leadership. His deep industry expertise, combined with a forward-looking mindset, positions him to help elevate the trading experience for clients worldwide.” Lee Holmes, CEO of INFINOX, commented

Artem Gonov, CTO of INFINOX, added:“I'm excited to join INFINOX at such a dynamic time. The opportunity to lead technology transformation within a growing, client-focused broker is incredibly motivating. I look forward to delivering secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of traders around the globe.”

As Chief Technology Officer at INFINOX, Mr. Gonov will lead the company's global technology strategy with a vision to position INFINOX at the forefront of the industry. His focus will be on driving innovation, strengthening system performance, and building the scalable infrastructure needed to support the ambitious pipeline of new products. With technology positioned as a key driver of growth, INFINOX aims to set new standards in the brokerage industry.

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a market-leading global, multi-regulated online brokerage that allows clients to trade a multi-asset class of CFDs . Founded in 2009, it forms strong relationships with partners and provides world-class service to its clients around the world. Its business is built on its core values of Integrity, Ambition, Excellence, and Inspiration.

For more information, please contact: ...

CONTACT: Farah Farhat INFINOX Limited farah.farhat