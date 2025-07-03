403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Begins Training Ugandan Health Personnel
(MENAFN) Russian health agency Rospotrebnadzor has initiated training for medical professionals in Uganda as part of an expanded collaboration with African nations on controlling infectious diseases, as announced by the agency on Monday.
This training initiative in Kampala follows the inaugural Russian-African International Conference on Infectious Disease Control, which took place in April 2024 in the Ugandan capital. The program was launched under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During the conference, President Putin highlighted Africa's heightened vulnerability to infectious disease outbreaks, stressing the importance of strengthening the continent's medical, scientific, and technological capabilities to safeguard the population from various infections.
"The African continent needs a rapid enhancement of its medical, scientific and technological potential to protect the population from various infections," Putin said, as reported by Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova.
"For its part, Russia stands ready for the most active cooperation in this key healthcare area," he added.
As part of the program, 30 health experts from the Ugandan Ministry of Health, including epidemiologists, microbiologists, emergency medical personnel, and doctors, are participating in the training.
Rospotrebnadzor further noted that the courses are designed to bolster Uganda's health preparedness and assist in local efforts "to promptly identify and respond to potential threats associated with the spread of infectious diseases."
This training initiative in Kampala follows the inaugural Russian-African International Conference on Infectious Disease Control, which took place in April 2024 in the Ugandan capital. The program was launched under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During the conference, President Putin highlighted Africa's heightened vulnerability to infectious disease outbreaks, stressing the importance of strengthening the continent's medical, scientific, and technological capabilities to safeguard the population from various infections.
"The African continent needs a rapid enhancement of its medical, scientific and technological potential to protect the population from various infections," Putin said, as reported by Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova.
"For its part, Russia stands ready for the most active cooperation in this key healthcare area," he added.
As part of the program, 30 health experts from the Ugandan Ministry of Health, including epidemiologists, microbiologists, emergency medical personnel, and doctors, are participating in the training.
Rospotrebnadzor further noted that the courses are designed to bolster Uganda's health preparedness and assist in local efforts "to promptly identify and respond to potential threats associated with the spread of infectious diseases."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment