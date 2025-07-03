Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Begins Training Ugandan Health Personnel

2025-07-03 09:24:19
(MENAFN) Russian health agency Rospotrebnadzor has initiated training for medical professionals in Uganda as part of an expanded collaboration with African nations on controlling infectious diseases, as announced by the agency on Monday.

This training initiative in Kampala follows the inaugural Russian-African International Conference on Infectious Disease Control, which took place in April 2024 in the Ugandan capital. The program was launched under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conference, President Putin highlighted Africa's heightened vulnerability to infectious disease outbreaks, stressing the importance of strengthening the continent's medical, scientific, and technological capabilities to safeguard the population from various infections.

"The African continent needs a rapid enhancement of its medical, scientific and technological potential to protect the population from various infections," Putin said, as reported by Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova.

"For its part, Russia stands ready for the most active cooperation in this key healthcare area," he added.

As part of the program, 30 health experts from the Ugandan Ministry of Health, including epidemiologists, microbiologists, emergency medical personnel, and doctors, are participating in the training.

Rospotrebnadzor further noted that the courses are designed to bolster Uganda's health preparedness and assist in local efforts "to promptly identify and respond to potential threats associated with the spread of infectious diseases."

