Azerbaijan Starts Construction Of Country's Largest Solar Power Plant In Bilasuvar

As part of its nationwide efforts to expand renewable energy use and develop green energy zones, Azerbaijan has launched construction of the country's largest solar power plant in the Bilasuvar district, Azernews reports.

The solar facility will cover 1,454 hectares of state-owned land within the district's administrative boundaries. Once completed, the plant will have a total capacity of 445 megawatts, making it a major contributor to strengthening the country's energy system and sustainability.

According to Vəlahəddin Yunsurov, a representative of the Bilasuvar District Executive Authority, initial construction activities have already begun, including the setup of an on-site office camp, fencing of the project area, and preliminary mobilization.

The project brings together highly qualified specialists from China, Turkiye, Spain, and other countries, reflecting its international scope and technical ambition.

“We plan to involve around 1,500 local workers from Bilasuvar in the project,” Yunsurov added.“The next phase of construction will focus on establishing transformer infrastructure and installing solar panels.”

Experts note that the solar plant's operation will significantly reduce annual carbon emissions, contributing meaningfully to environmental protection and the fight against climate change.

This initiative is expected to play a key role in expanding Azerbaijan's use of renewable energy and increasing the share of clean sources in the country's overall energy mix.