403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Futures Flat Thursday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tied to Canada's main stock index were muted on Thursday, as investors awaited a crucial U.S. jobs report due later in the day and trade deals following a U.S.-Vietnam agreement ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline.
The TSX Composite Index was up 12.55 points to close Wednesday at 26,869.66. The index reached a new record high on Wednesday, as investors looked past global economic uncertainty and weighed prospects for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate cuts.
September futures were flat Thursday.
The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 73.61 cents U.S.
On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada said in May, Canada's merchandise exports were up 1.1%, while imports fell 1.6%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from a record $7.6 billion in April to $5.9 billion in May.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange rumbled 18.48 points, or 2.5%, Wednesday to 751.85.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday as traders braced for June's big jobs report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials acquired 39 points, or 0.1%, to 44,815.
Futures for the S&P 500 index poked higher 4.25 points, or 0.1%, to 6,279.25
Futures for the NASDAQ jumped 16.75 points, or 0.1%, to 22,859.75.
Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that the economy added 110,000 jobs last month. That compares to May's gain of 139,000. Economists also see the unemployment rate inching higher to 4.3%, up from 4.2% in May.
If June's jobs report disappoints, experts say, the market could rotate away from more speculative technology stocks into value names.
Thursday's report comes a day after ADP released data showing that private payrolls decreased by 33,000 last month.
Investors are also following along the progress on Trump's tax megabill, which finally passed the Senate Tuesday and has since returned to the House. The bill is now headed for a final vote after the Republican-controlled House advanced the legislation Thursday.
Thursday will be a shortened trading session, with the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq closing at 1 p.m. ET. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for Independence Day.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index notched 0.1% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng faded 0.6%
Oil prices retreated 13 cents to $67.72 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices lost $2.30 to $3,257.40 U.S. an ounce.
Futures tied to Canada's main stock index were muted on Thursday, as investors awaited a crucial U.S. jobs report due later in the day and trade deals following a U.S.-Vietnam agreement ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline.
The TSX Composite Index was up 12.55 points to close Wednesday at 26,869.66. The index reached a new record high on Wednesday, as investors looked past global economic uncertainty and weighed prospects for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate cuts.
September futures were flat Thursday.
The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 73.61 cents U.S.
On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada said in May, Canada's merchandise exports were up 1.1%, while imports fell 1.6%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from a record $7.6 billion in April to $5.9 billion in May.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange rumbled 18.48 points, or 2.5%, Wednesday to 751.85.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday as traders braced for June's big jobs report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials acquired 39 points, or 0.1%, to 44,815.
Futures for the S&P 500 index poked higher 4.25 points, or 0.1%, to 6,279.25
Futures for the NASDAQ jumped 16.75 points, or 0.1%, to 22,859.75.
Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that the economy added 110,000 jobs last month. That compares to May's gain of 139,000. Economists also see the unemployment rate inching higher to 4.3%, up from 4.2% in May.
If June's jobs report disappoints, experts say, the market could rotate away from more speculative technology stocks into value names.
Thursday's report comes a day after ADP released data showing that private payrolls decreased by 33,000 last month.
Investors are also following along the progress on Trump's tax megabill, which finally passed the Senate Tuesday and has since returned to the House. The bill is now headed for a final vote after the Republican-controlled House advanced the legislation Thursday.
Thursday will be a shortened trading session, with the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq closing at 1 p.m. ET. U.S. markets are closed on Friday for Independence Day.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index notched 0.1% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng faded 0.6%
Oil prices retreated 13 cents to $67.72 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices lost $2.30 to $3,257.40 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment