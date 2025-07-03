Pet Food Testing Market Thriving Worldwide At A Significant Growth By 2032

Growing global spending on pet products & services & rising the significance of stringent testing measures are anticipated to drive the growth of global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pet food testing market size generated $6.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $11.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.The pet food testing market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by rising global expenditure on pet care products and services, along with the growing importance of stringent quality and safety testing protocols. Increasing consumer awareness about pet food ingredients and a growing preference for premium, customized nutrition options are further contributing to market expansion. However, factors such as high operational costs, increased market fragmentation, and heightened competition especially among small and mid-sized players are expected to restrain growth to some extent during the forecast period. Despite these challenges, the market is poised for continued advancement, supported by a growing emphasis on personalized pet nutrition, increased scrutiny of ingredient quality, and a surge in pet ownership worldwide, all of which present promising opportunities for future growth.Request Sample Report:Increase in pet ownership, growing trend of personalized nutrition in pets, as well as advancements in the testing technologies are the major factors driving the demand for pet food testing globally. For instance, in 2022, pet food sales accounted for $133.9 billion globally, with the U.S. accounting for $53.2 billion alone in 2022. Also, in Europe, 88 million households own at least 1 pet animal. Also, the spending on pet food & treats has increased by 10.8% in 2022 compared to 2021 which in turn is driving the demand for comprehensive and advanced pet food testing services.Pet food testing refers to several analytical and quality control processes that are used to ensure the safety and quality of pet food by analyzing the nutritional content of pet food, performing chemical tests, conducting microbiological analysis, shelf-life testing, and more. For instance, nutritional analysis includes the determination of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fatty-acid profiling, and others.Buy This Research Report:The pet food testing market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, pet food type, and region. By type, the market is divided into label validation & marketability testing, nutritional analysis, packaging leak detection, stability study, and others. The nutritional analysis sub-segment is further divided into proximate composition, determination of carbohydrate, fatty acid profiling, vitamins, minerals & other trace elements. The packaging leak detection sub-segment is further classified into bubble emission method, pressure decay method, vacuum decay test, dry chamber technique, ultrasonic measurement. The other sub-segment by type is further classified into allergens testing, antibiotics residues, pesticides residues, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. By application, the market is classified into dog food, cat food, and others. By pet food type, the market is classified into dry, wet, and snacks & treats. The snacks & treats sub-segment is further classified into semimoist, biscuits, jerky, and rawhide products. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The North America region dominated the global pet food testing market in 2022, holding a major share of 35.7%. This is mainly due to the U.S. holding one of the world's largest pet industries, leading to a rising demand for both pet food and testing services. The region's dominance is further driven by stringent U.S. regulatory standards, driving pet food manufacturers and testing facilities to continually advance and innovate their testing services to meet high-quality and safety requirements, thus boosting the demand for transparency and quality in pet food testing.Enquire Before Buying:Leading Players in the Pet Food Testing Market:Tentamus Group GmbHIntertek Group plcMérieux NutriSciences - South AfricaPet Food Test LabSGS Société Générale de Surveillance SAAgrolab GmbHEurofins ScientificNSFKemin Industries, Inc.Neogen CorporationThe report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global pet food testing industry . These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryOrganic Snacks Market:Refrigerated Snacks Market:Asia-Pacific Food Coatings Market:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.